RISE Mzansi takes fight against joblessness to labour dept’s doorstep

Rise Mzansi says it will stage a picket outside the Department of Labour in Pretoria on Tuesday. The picket is aimed at demanding jobs and employment opportunities for individuals over the age of 35.

The political party says during their engagement with different communities across the country, they realised that one of the main concerns is the lack of jobs.

[🚨MEDIA ALERT] RISE Mzansi National Leader, @SongezoZibi, will lead a picket at the Department of Labour and Employment in Pretoria to protest against the barriers to jobs and opportunities for people over 35 years old. The picket will take place on Tuesday, April 2, 2024,… pic.twitter.com/YZD7CiWuy8 — RISE Mzansi (@Rise_Mzansi) March 31, 2024



Rise Mzansi spokesperson, Mabine Siabe says, “On Tuesday, 2024, RISE Mzansi National Leader, Songezo Zibi, will lead a picket at the Department of Labour and Employment in the Capital City. During our engagements with communities, RISE Mzansi has been asked to take up the plight of people over the age of 35, who are blocked from applying for jobs and opportunities by virtue of an arbitrary age barrier, which communities across the country describe as ‘ageism’. South Africa needs new leaders who place people and their dignity at centre of their politics.”