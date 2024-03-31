Langa fire destroys tens of structures, leaves hundreds homeless

Reading Time: 2 minutes

More than 50 structures have been destroyed in Saturday’s fire in the Joe Slovo Informal settlement in Langa (on the Cape Flats), leaving about 200 people homeless.

City Disaster Risk Management team spokesperson, Charlotte Powell says in response, Gift of the Givers, is providing humanitarian assistance over the next five days.

📍 Fire in Langa, Joe Slovo happening now. Over 50 families estimated to have been affected. No fatalities Fire fighters on scene! pic.twitter.com/jhqj2nD8p8 — Ta Phaks (@PhaksPhothinja) March 30, 2024

Powell says rebuilding plans are also being discussed with the community.

“The Disaster Risk Management team has completed the assessment and reported that the fire destroyed 36 structures, leaving 123 people affected. Informal Settlement Management and the National Human Settlements Department are actively engaging with the community to discuss the plans for rebuilding.

The electricity department is currently assessing the extent of the damage to infrastructure on site, while Solid Waste will remove the fire debris. In a second incident, also in Joe Slovo Langa, the blaze destroyed 32 structures, with 68 people affected.”

Cape Town Langa residents in Joe Slovo informal settlements, who had their +50 homes burnt down by ravaging fire, over this long weekend, complain about voting in vain They say they have been waiting for formal houses since may years ago The DA is failing our people. Oo… pic.twitter.com/xGUYHf3yFy — Constitution First 🇿🇦 (@Constitution_94) March 31, 2024

Cape Town Fires | Langa informal settlement ravaged by fire:

