Hundreds of families in Joburg displaced after shack fire

Hundreds of families have been displaced after more than 60 shacks were razed to the ground by fire in Fairview in Johannesburg on Sunday morning.

Johannesburg Emergency Services Spokesperson Nana Radebe says the cause of the fire is still not clear.

“Fortunately people managed to evacuate and there are no casualties that are reported. Currently, Disaster Management is on the scene to assist the families that are displaced. Fire Safety is doing preliminary investigations of what caused the fire,” says Radebe.