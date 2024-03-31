Appeal that Limpopo crash survivor be given space

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has appealed to the public to give the eight-year-old girl who survived the Limpopo bus crash space to heal.

Ramathuba says the girl’s family also needs to deal with the trauma.

The girl is still in hospital in Limpopo following the crash in which 45 people were killed.

The bus was transporting people on Thursday from Gaborone, Botswana to the Saint Engenas ZCC for Easter service.

Ramathuba says the girl is recovering well, “Our 8-year-old girl who survived the horrific accident is doing very well. We are satisfied with her condition. So, it’s all her doctors who are happy with the progress that she has made so far. Our appeal as Limpopo Department of Health is to the public to give her doctors space to be able to assist her to be back to normal.”