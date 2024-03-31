Archbishop Makgabo urges careful consideration when voting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgabo has cautioned South Africans to carefully consider who they will vote for in the 2024 elections.

He was speaking during his Easter Vigil at St George’s Cathedral last night.

Makgabo has called on the electorate to examine the credentials and manifestos of contesting parties.

“This election is not simply an election for a party. It is an election which calls us to decide for or against continued corruption, for or against inequality, for or against misgovernance. We need to examine party manifestos, but then, just as important, we need to decide whether we believe the parties are capable of implementing those manifestos.”