Cape Town City, Kaizer Chiefs play to a goalless draw

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs played to a goalless draw in a Dstv Premiership match at the Athlone stadium in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon.

The match started at a fast and furious pace with both teams looking for an early lead. Amakhosi started the match on a front foot and should have broken the deadlock, but Wandile Duba blasted his shot high with only the goalkeeper to beat.

But few minutes later, the home team had a great opportunity in the 11th minute, but the Venezuelan striker Darwi Gonzalez’s shot hit the upright.

Chiefs should have taken the lead in the 19th minute, but Siyethemba Sithebe’s tame shot did not trouble goalkeeper Darren Keet.

City had another great opportunity in the 29th munute, after Aprocious Petrus unleashed a poweful shot goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma was equal to the task.

And a minute later, there was a scramble in the box with few City players looking to take a shot, but eventually Chiefs defence cleared their lines.

The half time score was NIL-NIL.

In the second half, Chiefs were looking for a goal but Mduduzi Shabalala’s shot was well saved by Keet in City’s goal.

The visitors kept on piling the pressure and the 19-year-old Duba outpaced the defence but his shot narrowly missed the target in the 48th minute.

Sithebe attempted a long range shot few minutes later but his shot went over the bar.

Amakhosi were searching for the elusive goal and this time Shabalala hit a shot that was bravely blocked by City defender Lorenzo Gordhinho.

City were making so many mistakes at the back but Amakhosi failed to take an opportunity when City finally cleared their lines.

Gordinho made a back pass which nearly fell shot but his goalkeeper Darren Keet came to the rescue.

Chiefs were playing great football but this time the home defence was resolute to foil the danger.

The match ended in a goalless draw despite several goal scoring opportunities from both teams.

Chiefs have not beaten City in the last seven league matches. City are still looking for their first league win in 2024.

FULL TIME | It ends in a draw 🤝 Thank you for your support Citizens 💙 💙 0-0 ✌️ #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/5yrPsBk9Sv — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) March 30, 2024

In the other matches:

Golden Arrows overcame Richards Bay 2-1 at Mpumalanga stadium in Hammarsdale,

FULL TIME Goals from Nduduzo Sibiya and Olwethu Ncube secured a win and 3 points this afternoon against Richards Bay FC in the DStv Premiership Lamontville Golden Arrows (Sibiya 28′ Ncube 74′) 2-1 (Ntsundwana 41′) @RichardsBayFC_#SthendeWay #GreenAndGold #10betGoldenArrows pic.twitter.com/eWe8wVebUf — Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) March 30, 2024



Stellenbosch FC hammered Royal AM 3-NIL at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch.

Three goals ✅

Three points ✅ The Maroons go marching on 👊 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) March 30, 2024

Polokwane City also beat Chippa United 1-NIL at the Old Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane.

TS Galaxy beat Amazulu 2-0.

Sekhukhune United beat Orlando Pirates 2-1.

Orlando pirates:

On Sunday Cape town Spurs face Moroka Swallows.