Six killed in separate crashes in Gauteng

Six people have been killed in two separate road crashes in Gauteng in the past 24hours.

In the first incident, the driver of a bakkie travelling on the N14 towards Krugersdorp just before the R55 off-ramp lost control of the vehicle killing the driver and two children.

And in another incident, two vehicles collided with each other on the R55 towards Laudium resulting in the death of three people.

Gauteng Traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane, “Gauteng Traffic Police urges motorists to drive with care and caution. We are really concerned about the unnecessary loss of life and we are urging road users to be vigilant while using our public roads.”