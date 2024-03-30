SA broadcasters complain about fake content on YouTube

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Competition Commission media inquiry has heard that there are avenues being implemented to discourage uploading misleading content on the YouTube platform.

This is after local broadcasters complained that they’re experiencing deep fakes generated by Artificial Intelligence, using their branding and presenters selling misleading products or services.

YouTube says it has been voluntary for people to disclose if their content is AI created, but it is now looking into implementing penalties for uploading misleading content.

Brandon Feldman is with YouTube, “We are also instituting a penalty system for lack of disclosure as well, this penalty system is one that we are actively working on now. It’s a very new area, we are doing it, based on our learnings as we start to roll out these features, but we do know that we’ll need to have a structure that enables penalties to ensure that bad actors are caught and video is not permitted, and there others that we will be following up on. For example, we rolled out a privacy complaint app flow for individuals who may be victims of deep fakes.”