Mashatile ready to appear before Ethics Committee: Mbalula

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says the party’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile is ready to appear before Parliament’s Ethics Committee.

Mbalula was speaking to media after Good Friday service at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto.

“Those who are implicated in criminal activities and have got a criminal record, they are out of our list. That’s the renewal of the ANC, that we are actually talking about. We walk the talk. The just talk without action is over and that is it.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is ready to answer and he has answered that question in the National Assembly. Even from the DA to answer accusations that are actually being made and so on. And that’s where the process is.”

Parliament | Paul Mashatile’s Q&A session:



Mashatile has less than a week in which to answer to the Democratic Alliance’s corruption allegations against him.

On Thursday, Mashatile told the National Assembly that Parliament’s Ethics Committee had asked him to respond within a week.

He, however, says that he is not concerned about the corruption allegations levelled against him.

The DA has accused him of involvement in corruption amounting to millions of rand.

–Sibahle Motha–