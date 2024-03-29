St. George’s Cathedral conveys message of solidarity for Palestinians

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A service to commemorate Good Friday has been held at the Anglican St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, with messages not only for Christians but also the people of Palestine.

Churchgoers from all walks of life attended the service, to mark a time of reflection and thanksgiving.

Good Friday marks the day on the Christian calendar when churchgoers commemorate the Journey of Jesus Christ, from his persecution, suffering and death on the cross. A number of worshippers attended the service. And a message of solidarity with the Palestinian people, was also shared.

Reverend Michael Weeder, the Dean of St George’s Cathedral, says: “We thank the people of Gaza who have lit our own hearts by their incredible faith, the way they persevered and it has been beautiful in all the immense tragedy to see the resilience of young children whom have not been defeated even when they are experiencing starvation. Their inner being is beautiful and we thank God for the people of Palestine.”

Weeder also announced that this was the last Good Friday service that he presided over at the Cathedral, which has been a beacon of liberation for decades.

“The place where this interview is being done is but a few metres away from where the mortal remains of Archbishop Desmond Tutu was buried and I have been very privileged to be here 12 and a bit years in this cathedral as the dean of Cape Town. This is a colonial building. Everything here, the architecture also speaks about displacement about our Khoi and slave forbearers and yet successive generations have rallied together to be a voice within a context and according the needs of the time.”

The holy week for Easter is observed from Palm Sunday until Easter Sunday, when Christians believe that Jesus overcame the grave and was resurrected to eternal life, securing salvation for mankind.

Reporting by Lerato Dlalisa