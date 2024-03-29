NPA is a well managed institution: Batohi

Reading Time: < 1 minute

National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shamila Batohi says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is at a point where it’s well managed as an institution.

This as the NPA earlier this year enhanced its approach to significantly strengthen its corruption-fighting arsenal and better position itself to hold corrupt individuals to account.

Last week, the NPA raided the National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s home in Johannesburg in search of evidence relating to corruption allegations against her.

Batohi says this is an indication that the NPA holds the rule of law.

She says they have been working in the background to build an institution for the future.

“Internally, I can say that we are with leaders that are committed to the rule of law, that I can say without fear of contradictions that are of higher standards of integrity. That are not beholding to any particular whether it’s politicians, whether it’s big business, we are beholding to the rule of law. We are beholding to ensure justice for victims. And that is you know to build an institution, in any well functioning democracy, you need solid and strong institutions.”

Batohi appeared on Unfiltered last night: