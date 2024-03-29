Travellers impressed with quick processing at borders

Reading Time: 2 minutes

People passing through the Beitbridge border post between South Africa and Zimbabwe say there have been no problems so far in their processing.

Travellers say they have not been spending long hours in queues. Border authorities have deployed additional manpower to deal with the high number of travellers during the Easter long weekend.

These travellers say they are satisfied with the service they are receiving.

“I am going to Bulawayo to see the family. I have been planning but the Easter holidays are a bit slow I cannot see that movement of many people. Myself I’m going to Mbungo to worship. They are working nicely no long ques no congestion no queuing for long. Immigration offices and the border management officers they are doing their work excellent.”

Those who are using the Ramatlabama border between Mahikeng in the North West and Botswana also say they have not experienced any difficulties.

High traffic volumes are expected as holidaymakers travel to various destinations this long weekend.

Travellers say traffic volumes in Botswana and South Africa are low at this stage.

“I am coming from Botswana, going to South Africa. I stay in South Africa, work in Lichtenburg. I just took a day off to go to Botswana and then we are going back. There are no people on board so the movement is flowing very easily.”