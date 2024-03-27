Over R2 mln counterfeit tobacco products confiscated in NC

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Northern Cape police have confiscated counterfeit tobacco products worth R2 million at Groblershoop.

Upington border police, alongside Home Affairs and SARS customs officers searched two warehouses in Groblershoop after receiving a tip-off.

Cartons of cigarettes and a large number of Afzal tobacco products were confiscated.

Provincial police spokesperson Timothy Sam, “The police followed up on information regarding alleged counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco products and raided two warehouses in Groblershoop. The team confiscated cartons of cigarettes and a large amount of Afzal tobacco with an estimated street value of more than R2 million. Police opened an enquiry case docket and served the owners with notices to provide the original documentation of the purchasing of these goods.”