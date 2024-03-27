sabc-plus-logo

Interest rate remains unchanged

South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced that the repo rate will remain steady at 8.25 percent, meaning that the prime lending rate stays at 11.75 percent.

Most economists expected domestic consumer inflation to ease below the current 5.6 percent later this year. However, upside risks remain a concern.

Economists say they expect interest rates to begin going down in the second half of the year.

