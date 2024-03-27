sabc-plus-logo

LIVE STREAM | ANC vs MK on logo and name

The ANC is challenging the uMkhonto we Sizwe party’s use of the MK logo and name in the Durban High Court. The ANC is claiming that these are part of its heritage and intellectual property.

