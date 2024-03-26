Educor obliged to find alternatives for students: Nzimande

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande says institutions under the Educor Group are obligated to find alternative institutions for its students to complete their studies.

Nzimande was speaking at a media briefing on the de-registration of Educor Group colleges and the implications of this decision.

The department earlier announced it cancelled the registrations of Damelin College, CityVarsity, Lyceum Colleges and Icesa City Campus for failure to submit annual financial certificates and tax clearance certificates for the 2021/22 financial years.

Nzimande says the department is willing to assist these institutions in their search for placements.

“It is incumbent upon Educor and its institutions to find alternative institutions for the students to complete their studies either public or private. And by the way, we are a very generous department. We are also willing to assist on that score in the identification of relevant institutions where students can be able to complete.”