Delay in judgment in ANC vs IEC over MK registration questioned

Judges Matter Researcher Mbekezeli Benjamin says they hope the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg will tomorrow explain why it took an extra day to deliver the judgment in the ANC versus IEC matter.

This follows the announcement by the Electoral Court in Bloemfontein that the judgment, which was expected to be handed down today, will be delivered tomorrow in person.

The ANC is challenging the Electoral Commission’s registration of the MK party. It argues that the party’s registration is unlawful.

Benjamin elaborates, “And I’m hoping that they’ll also explain why it took an extra day. Because like I said judgments are usually handed down or written within a period of three months so to reduce that period to three days is quite a huge, huge task. And so, I’m hoping they’ll explain to us why they needed an extra day in addition to the three days in which they took to write judgment.”