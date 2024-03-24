EFF prioritises crime reduction, water access in Western Cape

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The fight against crime and gangsterism in the Western Cape, access to clean water and the subsidy of the taxi industry are among the priorities of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Leader Julius Malema was addressing thousands of supporters during the party’s Western Cape election manifesto launch in Gugulethu on the Cape Flats.

Thousands of EFF supporters descended on the Gugulethu Stadium in Cape Town for the party’s Western Cape election manifesto launch. Malema says the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led Western Cape government has failed to tackle crime.

He has also lashed out at criminals, who extort money from people and businesses for protection.

“In this province, gangsterism is the order of the day. Today, the criminals are going house-to-house collecting money calling it protection fee and JP Smith doesn’t speak about the crime that is happening in the townships.”

Malema says police officers, who work with criminals in extorting money from people must be removed.

He says one of the EFF’s strategies is to fight crime and gangsterism in the Western Cape…

“Because they are now embedded with criminal activities that are happening in this province, Once we get the police force right, then you know that police are not in bed with criminals. And police must deal decisively with dangerous criminals.”

Malema accuses the national and Western Cape governments of failing to maintain water infrastructure in impoverished areas. He says the majority of people in the province continue to struggle with access to water.

“In the Western Cape, why should be people without piped clean water? Because the DA and the ANC did not look after the water infrastructure. In the Western Cape today, our people don’t have clean water, our people don’t have access to water. Why should gogos pay for electricity and water?”

The EFF is also opposed to taxi impoundments, saying they will support taxi owners and taxi drivers.