Joburg Metro Police warn motorists ahead of City Marathon

Johannesburg Metro police have advised motorists to avoid some roads in the City’s Southern Suburbs on Sunday morning due to the Johannesburg City marathon.

About 3 500 athletes are expected to take part in the race.

Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson, Xolani Fihla says Vereeniging Road, the M1 and M2 will be affected.

Fihla has urged the public to be patient on the road. “Officers from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department will be on duty to ensure the safety of all road users and the free flow of traffic throughout the race. Motorists are urged to be patient and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid delays.”