Ramaphosa urges opposition to respect due process regarding Speaker

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has called on opposition parties to allow due processes to be followed on the issue of National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula.

Some opposition parties have been calling for Mapisa Nqakula’s resignation following allegations of soliciting bribes during her tenure as Defence Minister.

Ramaphosa says he has confidence that law enforcement agencies will investigate the matter. Ramaphosa was campaigning for the ANC in the Eastern Cape.

“We are dealing here with allegations that have been made with a Speaker who says she is cooperating. And from a governance point of view, she says that I’m going to take special leave, and the process must then unfold. It is already known that when it reaches a particular point certain actions need to be taken, so there is no running away from that. So the matter is being handled and let’s give the institutions that are handling the matter the space. And I am certain that the rule of law and processes of handling matters like this in our country will prevail.”