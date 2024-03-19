Government launches 12 infrastructure projects for development

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The government has launched twelve major infrastructure projects to promote public and private sector-led development. The launch happened at the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium in Cape Town.

The projects cover transport, social services, electricity, gas and water and are part of the 2024/2025 infrastructure pipeline.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who delivered the keynote address, described infrastructure development as the flywheel that will accelerate economic development.

Government has long identified infrastructure development as a potential driver of economic development and growth.

He says R4.8 billion will be needed to implement all infrastructure projects.

“It is an enormous economic multiplier and provides a number of dividends for an economy long after the infrastructure has been built, provided we do maintain the infrastructure.”

“Because there is a tendency or culture to set up wonderful infrastructure facilities and don’t maintain them thereafter and they soon and later fall into disrepair.”

President Ramaphosa says that when he came into office, they found good infrastructure projects – but there were a number of weaknesses. These include a financing gap where it was difficult for the private sector to play a meaningful role

He says they have since embarked on major reforms.

“These reforms included the amendment within our own real of the Division of Revenue Act to enable the provincial government to use infrastructure grants and budget to crowd in private sector finance for large projects. But also, to open up opportunities to allow the private sector to participate along government in economic infrastructure that will be revenue-generating.”

The President has once again warned that the government will not tolerate the actions of those, who interrupt and hijack government projects.

He has, however, emphasised the importance of ensuring that communities where projects are based be consulted and included.

“Projects often happen where people live. They don’t happen in space and unless those involved pay due attention to what happens in a community and how a project is seen and received in a community, we are doomed to fail,” adds Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Infrastructure Development Symposium