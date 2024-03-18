Dangor to visit Kyiv as SA helps resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Director-General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), Zane Dangor, will visit Kyiv, Ukraine this week.

This is part of South Africa’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to contribute to the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Russia invaded Ukraine more than two years ago.

Dangor will be joined by Nokukhanya Jele, who is the legal advisor to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The two will join other international partners in talks with senior Ukrainian officials.

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says, “The visit to Kyiv forms part of a series of high-level engagements by South Africa at the bilateral and multilateral levels. [It also] indicates South Africa’s commitment to finding a lasting solution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.”

