Tshwane restores water supply at Bronkhorstspruit plant

City of Tshwane has confirmed that a pump at the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Plant has been successfully installed. This after residents of Bronkhorstspruit and surrounding areas endured weeks of water outages following the breakdown of a pump.

Last month, the plant was operating at half of its capacity after lightning struck its electrical components. Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba says the plant is already pumping water at full capacity.

“If pumping progresses at this rate without any hassles, it will take a few days for the system to recover and stabilize before full water supply is restored to all the areas in Region.”

Last week, protesting residents of Enkangala near Bronkhorstspruit, east of Pretoria, shut the local municipality over water shortages in the area.

They gathered early Monday and slept in the municipality offices to accelerate water delivery in the area. Some residents say children have been missing school due to a lack of water.