ANC engages with artists

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The ANC is hosting a dialogue with the creative industry on Gauteng’s East Rand in an effort to resolve a number of issues facing the sector.

Chairperson of the ANC’s NEC Arts, Culture and Sports Subcommittee Thandi Moraka says amongst the issues it will be engaging on will be the recently adopted Copyright Amendment Bill and Performer’s Protection Bill.

The bills are awaiting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signature to become law.

Some in the sector want the bills in their current form, scrapped as they believe they do not provide sufficient protection for their Intellectual Property and works. Moraka explains…

“There is one clause on the Copyright Amendment Bill that speaks about fair use as opposed to fair dealing that is really creating this degree of discomfort amongst the sector and we are here today convening this session with the creatives to try to get if from them again today to hear how they want this bill to be captured before it is enacted into a law. So, the platform for today is to also serve as a platform to continue to get these views from these people to say as the ANC we still have room to make these corrections to the Copyright Amendment Act.”

Fair use is a legal doctrine which allows permits a party to use a copyrighted work without the copyright owner’s permission for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship or research.