Absa Cape Epic mountain bike stage race kicks off

The 20th edition of the Absa Cape Epic mountain bike stage race clicks into gear on Sunday with the promise of being the toughest and most competitive edition yet.

The eight-day epic will cover 613 kilometres with over 16 000 metres of vertical climbing and starts with the prologue on Sunday at the Lourensford Wine Estate in Somerset West.

The race is known as The Untamed African MTB Stage Race and is classified as beyond categorisation by world cycling’s governing body – the UCI.

After Sunday’s prologue in Somerset West, the teams will transfer to Tulbagh for the first two stages of the eight-day race.

Wellington is the setting for stages three and four, while the fifth stage sees cyclists depart from Wellington, racing along the slopes of the Hawekwa Mountains, and onto the Doolhof Wine Estate.

The Stellenbosch area will then play host to the final two stages of the race, including the Grand Finale which finishes at the Stellenbosch University.

The men’s race features defending champion Matt Beers of South Africa as well as champions from previous editions.

Beers partners 2018 champion, American Howard Grotts.

The women’s defending champion, Vera Looser of Namibia, has a new teammate in the form of American Alexis Skarda.

Skarda is making her Absa Cape Epic debut and the team is expected to face strong competition from South Africa’s Candice Lill and her teammate, Mona Mitterwallner of Austria.