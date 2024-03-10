Community of Brits lives in fear following abduction of two teenagers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The community of Brits in the North West says they live in fear following the abduction of two teenagers in the area. Cousins, 17-year-old Zahraa Mohammed and 19-year-old Bataviya Mohammed were enroute to school in Hartebees when they were abducted by three men in front of a local primary school.

The motive for the abduction is not yet known and no one has been arrested yet.

The pair were on their way to school when the vehicle they were travelling in was bumped from behind. The suspect allegedly jumped off and grabbed the teenagers, forcing them into a getaway vehicle. This has left community members reeling in fear.

“How do you live like this knowing that your child may not come back home,” a community member says.

A report by the Institute of Security Studies says in the past 10 years, kidnappings have skyrocketed by 183% from 3 832 cases in 2012/13 financial year to 10 826 in the 2021/22 financial year.

The institute attributes this to the exponential growth of violent and organized crimes. North West Police are appealing to the public for help.

“Police request anyone who has information that can assist in the investigations to contact the station commander of Brits. Brigadier Ellen Emmanuel on 082 449 7447,” North West Police spokesperson, Amanda Funani explains.

Police say they have been instructed not to comment further due to the sensitivity of the case.

Video: No word on kidnapped cousins in Brits