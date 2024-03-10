Prince Buthelezi’s children expected to address IFP supporters

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Children of the late Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi are expected to address party members and supporters at the election manifesto launch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Buthelezi died last year after leading the party for more than 40 years.

Inkosi Zuzuifa Buthelezi, son to the late IFP leader and his sister Princess Phumzile Buthelezi, the chairperson of the party’s Women’s Brigade, are featured on the line-up.

This is expected prior to the delivery of the manifesto by IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa. The party is the fourth-largest political party in the country and the official opposition in KwaZulu-Natal.

Meanwhile, IFP has called on people to give them an opportunity to govern ahead of the May 29 general elections.

IFP Manifesto Launch 2024 | Discussion on whether IFP will have a national footprint:

The party says it wants to govern KwaZulu-Natal and fix the country, as was requested by its former leader.

IFP KwaZulu-Natal Chairperson Thami Ntuli says they are hopeful the party will do well after the upcoming elections.

“What we are calling people for these elections is that they must afford us an opportunity so that we fix South Africa and KwaZulu-Natal because we want to govern and fix the province and bring hope to the people.”

“We welcome all new political parties but what is important is that you only determine whether you are strong on an opportunity of voting. We believe the people of KwaZulu-Natal, they are going to continue with the trend like you recall that even here in Durban ward 99, people gave IFP the ward. We believe this kind of support even in the by-election, as we have entered elections in Free state, in Mpumalanga and the votes that we got there were quite significant.”