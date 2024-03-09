11 dead in two Western Cape road crashes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eleven people have died in two separate vehicle crashes on Western Cape roads.

Provincial Minister of Mobility, Ricardo Mackenzie, says the one incident on Friday involved three vehicles on the R43 near Villiersdorp in which six people died including four children.

He says the second crash occurred on the N1 between the Prince Albert turnoff and Laingsburg. Mackenzie says five people lost their lives and one person was seriously injured.

Mackenzie has extended his condolences loved ones of the victims.

” My heartfelt condolences go out to the loved ones of the 11 people who died in two separate road crashes in our province yesterday. I wish a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured. I also want to thank the dedicated teams who responded to these tragic incidents, working long hours under difficult circumstances.”