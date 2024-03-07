Gauteng health facilities suffering water interruptions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng’s Health Department says its facilities at Rahima Moosa, Helen Joseph and the Zola Community Health Centre in Johannesburg as well as Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in the West Rand have been experiencing water supply interruptions this week.

Spokesperson Motalatale Modiba says Joburg Water has dispatched water tankers in the affected health facilities.

“We know that even with these interventions, it’s not sufficient to meet the water demand in the facilities. We rely on consistent water supply from the relevant authorities for us to be able to continue with rendering all services.”

Meanwhile, South African Water Chamber CEO Benoît Le Roy says the current outages seen around the country can we attributed to inadequate asset management.

He adds, “The biggest consumer, as we said in the past, almost half of our water is lost by the municipality and its distribution system. The biggest consumer is not the hot weather, it’s not us, it’s the municipal system being the biggest consumer of water that doesn’t get to our taps.”

Le Roy on water issues in SA: