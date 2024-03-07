George Airport set for major upgrade

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The George Airport on the Garden Route of the Western Cape is among six airports in the country to be upgraded as part of a nearly R22- billion investment plan by the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA).

The George Airport, which handles over 600 000 passengers a year, is at the heart of the district’s tourist economy.

The infrastructure investment is the largest capital investment by ACSA since preparing for the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

According to ACSA the capital investment which primarily targets refurbishments and improvements aims to enhance, amongst other things, the efficiency, safety and overall passenger experience at these airports.

ACSA plans to, over the next two years, commence with the expansion plans to the George Airport terminal.