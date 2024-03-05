Water still not restored to areas fed from Eikenhof pump station

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some areas in Mogale City, Krugersdorp, Johannesburg Central, Soweto and parts of Rustenburg in the North West Province remain without water as City Power continues with emergency repairs on a feeder board at the Eikenhof substation.

The damaged board is the one that supplies power to the Rand Water pump station in the area.

City Power says it has started tests on the repaired power board. But in a statement, Rand Water says storage facilities must first fill up, before Johannesburg Water can start receiving any water supply.

Isaac Mangena is City Power spokesperson, “Fifty- percent of power has been restored to Rand Water. We’re looking at evening as promised that we should have restored this institution. So, the very same people that were affected- Carletonville, Mogale City, the City of Johannesburg, parts of North West, Rustenburg and Brits, are still affected, and I think they’ll basically be affected a little bit longer.”