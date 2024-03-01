Verulam residents report spike in water meter, copper pipe thefts

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Residents of Verulam, north of Durban, say they are experiencing an alarming spike in theft of water meters and copper pipes from their homes.

There have been several reports in the Brindhaven area, where over a dozen homes have been targeted.

Vinoj Singh, the general manager of private security company Reaction Unit SA, is urging affected residents to report the incidents to police in order to build a sufficient case against those purchasing stolen copper pipes and water meters.

“Members of reaction unit SA have responded to several cases of the theft of copper pipes and water meters in Brindhaven and surrounding areas in recent weeks. We have noticed a drastic increase in the number of residents who wake up in the morning and find their copper pipes and water meters stolen. There would be a gushing, and upon investigation, they would find these items missing from their property,” says Singh.