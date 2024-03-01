Ramaphosa suspends Deputy Minister Dipuo Peters

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed Deputy Minister of Small Business Development Dipuo Peters of his decision to suspend her.

The decision follows a sanction adopted by Parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members Interests against the Deputy Minister.

The committee found that Peters had breached the Code of Ethical Conduct in her former portfolio as Minister of Transport.

Peters was sanctioned and suspended for one term.

In January, the Western Cape High Court dismissed Peters’ urgent application to have her suspension from Parliament lifted.

The social justice group Unit Behind laid the complaint against Peters saying during her tenure as Minister she failed to appoint a Group Chief Executive Officer at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) despite a completed recruitment process.

The suspension, which will be without pay, became effective on 28 February 2024 and will end on 28 March 2024.