Suspected ‘taxi-related’ shooting incident in Braam leaves three dead

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wits University says none of its students or staff were injured in the incident that occurred in Braamfontein this afternoon. The university says, in a statement to staff and students, the incident may have been taxi-related.

Gauteng police earlier confirmed that three people were declared dead following a shooting in Braamfontein in the Joburg CBD this afternoon.

“The motive of the shooting is subject to police investigation and a case of murder and attempted murder is opened. No one has been arrested. Anyone who may information that can assist with the investigation or tracing of the suspects is requested to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or report anonymous tip-offs on MySapsApp. Police investigations continue,” says police spokesperson, Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

‼️We understand that this incident is traumatic & urge students & staff who may be affected to use the University’s Counselling lines. For emergency counselling, please contact the Wits Student Crisis Line 0800 111 331 (toll free 24/7/365). Kaelo is available for staff support. pic.twitter.com/a18CPgb2Wt — Wits University (@WitsUniversity) February 29, 2024