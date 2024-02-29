DA’s Steenhuisen rejects claims that DA practices cadre deployment

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has rejected claims the DA also practices cadre deployment where it governs. Steenhuisen was speaking during the flighting of the DA’s national slogan elections poster in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

Former DA Mayor of the Midvaal Local Municipality, Bongani Baloyi, accused the party of practising cadre deployment during his tenure as mayor, while former ANC Tshwane Chairperson, Dr Kgoši Maepa has taken legal action against the DA, to hand over its deployment records.

Steenhuisen says the party will never practice cadre deployment.

“Let me just state very clearly, the DA has never practised cadre deployment. Poor Kgoši Maepa has made a complete twit of himself by writing a letter saying that people who were democratically elected at Congress and appointed as provincial leaders were somehow cadre deployment. Perhaps he needs to go and get a tutorial on what cadre deployment is,” says Steenhuisen.

BREAKING NEWS: JUST IN – YES, It is true! My attorneys have written to the FedEx [DA leadership] to demand their cadre deployment [Fit for purpose] minutes from 30 September 2016 – January 2024. DA has until 6 March 2024 at 17h00 to respond.@MYANC @JJTabane @samkelemaseko pic.twitter.com/Tc7sYv9DUA — Kgoši Maepa (@kgosi_maepa) February 28, 2024

He has accused Baloyi of being bitter.

“As for Mr Baloyi, I think that it is just a bitterness and I think that if he is saying that he must produce the person that he was instructed by the DA to appoint.”

Meanwhile, Maepa has given the DA until 6 March to respond.

“I took it upon myself to, as a citizen of the Republic of South Africa, but also as a person who has interest previously on this kind of method, that I should request those documents from the DA. To understand, for instance, how did they appoint various people? You would know historically that we had various kinds of people in Tshwane who were appointed without qualifications and many other stories. You would remember that in the past few years. So, it was interesting for me to then get those documents and find out exactly how the DA went about the opportunity those kind of people who are not fit and proper.”

DA unveils 2024 election posters:

