Suspects in AKA, Tibz murder case to appear in court

Five of the seven suspects arrested in connection with the murders of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his DJ friend and entrepreneur, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today.

Forbes and Motsoane were shot dead outside a Florida Road restaurant in Durban in February last year.

The breakthrough in the high-profile case was announced by Police Minister Bheki Cele at a media briefing in Durban on Tuesday night.

A seventh arrest was made just yesterday.

Police have confirmed that Forbes was the main target, saying that several of the suspects have been linked to prior cases.

Two of the suspects who were arrested in Eswatini at the weekend are yet to be extradited.

Meanwhile, Eswatini police expressed concern over the number of suspects fleeing into their country to hide after committing crimes in their countries of birth.

Royal Eswatini Police Service Assistant Superintendent, Nosipho Mnguni, says the suspects are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and possession of unlicensed firearms, in South Africa.

Mnguni says they will be deported to South Africa after the extradition processes have been finalised.

“As we were going on with our own local cases … our investigators happened to be on the ground, probably at the right place, at the right time hence these two South African nationals were also apprehended.”

“Only after the process of extradition has been finalised, they will be taken back to South Africa. For now, they are still in the country where they will be kept until everything has been sorted.’’

Two suspects arrested in Eswatini