Information Regulator issues first notice over marketing complaint

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Information Regulator has issued its first Enforcement Notice as a result of a direct marketing complaint.

The notice is against the company, FT Rams Consulting, which kept sending emails to a person who stated that they did not want to receive them.

Chairperson of the Information Regulator, Advocate Pansy Tlakula, says they ordered the company to take steps to ensure that they don’t send any electronic communication to the complainant without obtaining their consent.

She says should the company not comply with this order within 90 days, they will issue an infringement notice.

“The enforcement notice cannot be ignored, failure to comply with an enforcement notice constitutes a criminal offence. So they have to comply within 90 days. Take all the steps that we have indicated in the enforcement notice.”

“As I say, if they don’t [comply] within 90 days, then that’s when we issue an infringement notice and in the infringement notice that’s where we can then fine them up to R10 million,” adds Tlakula.

Below is the full interview