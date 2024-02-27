Limpopo residents express frustration as taps run dry in some parts

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some residents in the Sekhukhune district in Limpopo are unhappy that there were serious water shortages despite the biggest dams being situated in their area. The area boasts the multi-billion rand dams, De Hoop and Flag Boshielo.

The taps have been running dry for several months.

Residents say that they expect Premier Stanley Mathabatha to outline plans to resolve service delivery challenges, including the supply of water, when he delivers his State of the Province Address (SOPA).

“It’s been 13 years and our taps have always been dry, yet we live closer to a dam that is full. The water pipelines don’t come to our area. They go to areas like Polokwane, while we don’t have clean running water. We are in an area that has not received water, yet there are dams in our region. How come we don’t have water? We really need help from the provincial government. We are subjected to purchase water and the money we have is too little. The water issue is problematic in our communities, but there are dams nearby.”

Meanwhile, government spokesperson, Ndavhe Ramakuela says Premier Mathabatha will outline plans to improve service delivery.

“The premier will reflect on issues of water also considering that a different ministry works on this area particularly the national Department of Water and Sanitation. They have plans which are going to be included in his speech that are dealing with bulk infrastructure in that Limpopo has potential for underground water that could be increased and that is what he is going to ask the seventh administration to look into.”