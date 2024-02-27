Limpopo records 0.7% increase in overall crime in third quarter

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Limpopo has recorded increased crime incidents between October and December last year. Overall crime in Limpopo has increased by 0.7%. This translates to more than 28,000 cases reported between October and December last year.

The cases have increased by 186 compared to the same period in the previous year.

The statistics indicate that 288 people were killed, which is an increase of 25 cases.

Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, releasing the third quarter provincial crime statistics in Polokwane, says though crime incidents have increased in the province, the rape cases have decreased.

She says although GBV cases have decreased among people over the age of 18, young people continue to be victims.

“Though, we have seen a decrease in the number of victims of GBV over the age of 18 years, we are more concerned about the rise in the number of GBV cases against children. In the period under review, we have scored a 50% increase in murder, and 10% in assault GBH against children under the age of 17. As we move forward with our strategies to cap GBV, we are working towards revising the GBV plan and engaging with other stakeholders to improve our capabilities,” she says.

Hadebe further says their collaboration with the members of the SANDF is helping in the fight against illegal mining.

“We have successfully dealt with 88 cases of illegal mining and detained 220 suspects involved in illicit mining activities, as well as my crush immigration violations. Among these suspects, there were 158 Zimbabweans, 12 Mozambicans, five in the Lesotho relational, and 45 South Africans. We have furthermore deported a total of 44 illegal immigrants.”

Meanwhile, Community Safety MEC Florence Radzilani has expressed concerns about the Capricorn district contributing 30% of the crime rate in the province.

“We are also worried with the gaping hole that persists in Seshego, Mankweng and Polokwane. These three stations alone are the crux of the Capricorn District, which is by far gaining a reputation of becoming the crime capital of the province. We will work together with our mayors to ensure the effective implementation of bylaws to fight crime in the province.”