West African leaders agree to ease sanctions on Niger

West African leaders have agreed to ease sanctions on Niger following a July coup that deposed elected President Mohammed Bazoum. They have also called for the immediate release of President Bazoum, who has been detained since the military takeover.

The decision was reached after an extraordinary summit of Ecowas heads of state in Nigeria’s capital Abuja.

The West African leaders met to discuss the decision by Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger to withdraw from Ecowas.

The three countries, which all recently underwent coups, accused the regional bloc of imposing what they call illegal and inhumane sanctions and for being influenced by foreign powers.

Ecowas Chairman and Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu said the three countries should reconsider their decision to leave.

He said Ecowas should consider a change of strategy as it seeks to persuade Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger to restore democracy and remain in the organisation.

Ecowas says their withdrawal could impact the immigration status of their citizens, disrupt projects and programmes in the region worth $500 million and affect jobs of more than 100 Ecowas staff from these countries.

Addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting, President of the Ecowas Commission said that the organisation had resolved to lift economic and financial sanctions on Niger with immediate effect.

These include the reopening of land borders to allow trade, unfreezing of assets, allowing flights to and from the country.

He noted that these sanctions were lifted based on humanitarian considerations, and said political sanctions are still in place.

Ecowas has also called on the military leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger to come up with an acceptable transition timetable.

Meanwhile, the leaders called on all key players in Senegal to give priority to dialogue for free, fair and credible elections.

Senegal’s President Macky Sall says he will step down at the end of his tenure in April and it’s unclear if a new president could be elected before then.

He is expected to hold talks next week with political leaders.

Ecowas pledges unity in an extraordinary dialogue: Ajeck Mangut reports

