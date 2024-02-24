Magashule predicts his party, ACT, will win at least three provinces

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African Congress for Transformation leader, Ace Magashule, says he is confident that his party will govern in at least three provinces after the upcoming elections.

He says the party has good representation in eight of the nine provinces and is well positioned to have a good outcome. This emerged during Magashule’s visit to the North West where he met the locals.

Magashule says his party is certain that it will emerge as a game-changer in the upcoming elections.

“We are going to take North West; we are going to take Free State; we are going to take the Northern Cape. We are going to be a serious player in Gauteng. We are there in the Eastern Cape; we are there in Mpumalanga, and we are there in Limpopo. We are not strong in Limpopo, but we are there, and we are in KZN.”

Magashule added that they will address certain challenges that the North West residents are faced with.

“The residents of North West must just read the back of our t-shirts; act against education exclusion, act against landlessness, act against water-shedding. We want land. Act against landlessness.”