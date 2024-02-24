SIU to investigate allegations of fraud in Ramkraal Project in FS

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been authorized to investigate allegations of maladministration, fraud and corruption in the multi-million-rand Ramkraal Project.

The old Ramkraal Prison in Mangaung in the Free State is a historic site which was supposed to be refurbished into a provincial legislature complex more than a decade ago.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, has allowed the SIU to investigate into the affairs of the province’s Human Settlements, Public Works Departments and the provincial legislature.

Kganyago says the investigation aims to determine whether state funds were unlawfully and negligently used.

R120-million was allegedly set aside for the project.

Kganyago says the SIU will refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers during its investigations to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action.