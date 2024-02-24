38 Limpopo learners injured after bus crashes due to brake failure

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Thirty-eight learners have been injured when their bus hit a perimeter wall in Bela Bela, Limpopo.

Two of the seriously injured have been transferred to Mokopane and Pretoria hospitals respectively.

Department spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala says the bus transporting learners from Modderspruit Primary had a break failure.

The incident happened late yesterday but only came to light this morning. Taueatsoala says MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya is wishing the injured learners a speedy recovery.

“In expressing herself following the accident and wishing learners a speedy recovery, MEC Lerule-Ramakhanya has said we’re at loss for words to learn that this number of learners were involved in an accident. It is unforgiveable for transport service providers to use unroadworthy vehicles whilst ferrying our learners. As a department we practice zero tolerance against those who disobey the rules of the road and gamble with young lives.”