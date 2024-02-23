Makhubele denies allegations she reached out to counsel for Siyaya

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Suspended Judge, Nana Tintswalo Makhubele has denied allegations that she had reached out to the counsel for corruption accused company, Siyaya which was in litigation with Prasa during her tenure as Chairperson of the state owned company.

Advocate Francois Botes testified before the Judicial Conduct Tribunal that Makhubele had reached out to him soon after her appointment as Chairperson of Prasa with particular interest in the Siyaya matter.

Makhubele is currently being cross-examined in the Tribunal tasked with investigating a complaint filed by civil society organisation, #UniteBehind. The organisation alleges that Makhubele violated the separation of powers principle by being both a Judge and chairperson of a state-owned company and allegedly advancing corruption and state capture.

Evidence leader, Advocate Dorian Paver questioned Makhubele about the allegations made by Botes.

Botes: “According to Mr Botes, you asked him whether he was aware or involved in Siyaya or the Siyaya company’s litigation. What is your comment on that evidence that he gave?”

“I deny that. He raised the issue. By that time I had never in my life heard about Siyaya or seen any document about Siyaya,” responded Makhubele.