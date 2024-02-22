Three speedsters nabbed in Gauteng

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three motorists have been arrested for driving at over 190 kilometers per hour in a 120 kilometers per hour zone.

Gauteng Traffic Police nabbed the three during a speed law enforcement operation on the N4 freeway last night.

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane says officers will not tolerate reckless, and negligent behaviour on the road.

“Motorists are urged to always adhere to the prescribed speed limits. Excessive speeding poses a danger to all road users and increases the likelihood for motorists to be involved in a collision with another car or maybe a pedestrian. Those who are found in violation of the rules of the road will be persecuted.”