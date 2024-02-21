Mkhwanazi’s bid to have rape charges dropped fails

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The High Court Sitting in Palm Ridge has rejected an application by self-confessed sex worker murderer, Sifiso Mkhwanazi to have all rape charges and the charge of defeating the ends of justice against him discharged.

Despite this, Judge Cassim Moosa found 22-year-old Sifiso Mkhwanazi not guilty on the first count of rape due to insufficient evidence.

Mkhwanazi’s defense counsel had sought to get the court to drop all the rape charges citing a lack of evidence and for charge of defeating the ends of justice to be dropped arguing that Mkhwanazi had not concealed the dead bodies leaving them where they would be easily discovered.

The bodies of six sex workers were discovered at the premises of his father’s panel beating business at Rosettenville in October 2022.

The matter has been postponed to the 28th of February for arguments.