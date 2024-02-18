Mashatile to engage KwaMashu ANC members

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hundreds of ANC members have converged at KwaMashu’s rooftop restaurant on the north of Durban where the party’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile is visiting.

Mashatile has been crisscrossing the province ahead of the ANC’s Mayihlome Rally which will be held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Residents of KwaMashu say they are hoping that Mashatile will speak to their challenges.

ANC’s Vusi Mtshali Branch Secretary Hlengiwe Ngobese, “One of the key challenges that we are dealing with is the issue of housing, but we are dealing with it, it’s just that it’s going slowly. Remember our area still has two room structures that were built by the apartheid government that our government is still trying to phase out. Also, the four room structures are old, the roofs are leaking, those are the complaints. There’s also water and electricity challenges but we are working on it, we provide water tankers.”