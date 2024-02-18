LGBTQI student alleges discrimination at Limpopo school

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Limpopo learner from Dinakanyane Secondary School in Ga-Seroka, outside Jane Furse, who identifies as a member of the LGBTQI community was compelled to leave school due to allegations of discrimination.

Lucky Matlebjane, who was born male and identifies as female, was allegedly forbidden from self-identification by educators and fellow learners.

Matlebjane accuses teachers of discrimination during extramural activities based on sexuality and dress code. Lucky prefers to wear dresses and makeup, resulting in constant ridiculing.

“This is very bad to me, because every night when I go to sleep, I think of the drama and the bad things people say about me. I sometimes think of killing myself but my friend said to me ‘don’t kill yourself’ because it is not a solution.'”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Limpopo Education Department, Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala says they will look into the matter…

“As the Department of Education in Limpopo, we are quite worried and concerned that we still have such incidents in our schools. Because as the department together with DBE, we have been running workshops throughout the province in making sure that all teachers and principals and SGBs are aware of the rise of children and they cannot be discriminated against in line with the constitution of the country. We have dispersed our team that deals with matters of this magnitude to go and immediately investigate what really happened, if there is a need for another workshop they will do so immediately and report back to us. It is a quite a regrettable situation.”