Defend Our Democracy on election roadshow in Western Cape

Defend Our Democracy has embarked on a roadshow in Cape Town. It is part of the movement’s provincial roadshows across the country, as part of the election watch campaign.

This is to educate civil society movements and NGOs on how to participate as an election observer in the 2024 election.

Researcher at African Center for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes, Nkanyiso Simelane, “Also specifically this year for our country, we have a lot of changes in our natural laws, particularly with regards to the introduction of independent candidates. And so, voter education is so, so important in this time. And it also increases the ownership of elections in the democratic process amongst civil society.”