Mangaung Correctional Centre implicated in money-for-jobs scandal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Top officials at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein have been implicated in a money-for-jobs scandal. They allegedly solicited protection fees from inmates and ran an elaborate sex ring.

The officials also allegedly intended to unfairly implicate their colleagues who have long service in wrongdoing to prevent them from getting their benefits.

A leaked bank statement belonging to an inmate at the G4S-managed facility shows payments from the inmate to several officials. They include the head of security, an internal investigator and officials from Human Resources and operations.

An inmate has told SABC News that a cellphone belonging to the inmate who is the alleged paymaster was handed to the Correctional Services Controllers this morning.

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester escaped from the facility in May 2022.